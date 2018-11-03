‘Novice’ accepts party reins

Zungula wants to lead Transformation Movement ‘to bring change in SA’

Throughout his school career he avoided being actively involved in student politics. But politics novice Vuyolwethu Zungula believes he has what it takes to convince the majority of South Africans to place their faith in his new party in next year’s elections. Zungula, 31, was hand-picked for the African Transformation Movement’s president by SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ leaders.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.