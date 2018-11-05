EC prepares for major ANC shuffle
Eastern Cape set to get two new MECs, mayoral changes in BCM, NMB
Major political changes are on the cards with the province likely to get two new MECs, as well as mayoral changes. The ANC’s provincial deployment committee (PDC) is set to meet behind closed doors to sign off on a plan to deploy provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to the legislature. The plan to field Madikizela as an MPL will result in two major changes in the Phumulo Masualle-led cabinet.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.