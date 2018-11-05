EC prepares for major ANC shuffle

Eastern Cape set to get two new MECs, mayoral changes in BCM, NMB

Major political changes are on the cards with the province likely to get two new MECs, as well as mayoral changes. The ANC’s provincial deployment committee (PDC) is set to meet behind closed doors to sign off on a plan to deploy provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to the legislature. The plan to field Madikizela as an MPL will result in two major changes in the Phumulo Masualle-led cabinet.

