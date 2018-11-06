MEC in push for suspension of top official

Defiant mayor vows he won’t suspend under-fire Ingquza municipal boss

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa has told Ingquza Hill mayor Pat Mdingi to advise council to suspend municipal manager Mluleki Fihlani for alleged maladministration. However, a defiant Mdingi, who confirmed receiving the letter from Xasa two weeks ago, said he would advise council against it, saying there were no valid reasons for Xasa to make such a recommendation.

