MEC in push for suspension of top official
Defiant mayor vows he won’t suspend under-fire Ingquza municipal boss
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa has told Ingquza Hill mayor Pat Mdingi to advise council to suspend municipal manager Mluleki Fihlani for alleged maladministration. However, a defiant Mdingi, who confirmed receiving the letter from Xasa two weeks ago, said he would advise council against it, saying there were no valid reasons for Xasa to make such a recommendation.
