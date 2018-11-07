Treasury acts on KSD’s R12.7m blunder

Request to roll over funds turned down after failure to account for grant

King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality has failed to account for a R12.7m municipal infrastructure grant (MIG), forcing National Treasury to reject its request to roll over the money to the current financial year. KSD had requested that National Treasury rolls over the R12.7m from the 2017-18 financial year so that it could continue revamping the Rotary Stadium in Ngangelizwe township.

