Hawks to probe Bay mayor Bobani
Affidavits claim councillor tried to interfere with court case
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is being investigated by the Hawks for alleged fraud and contravening the Municipal Systems Act. The case against him was opened by now suspended city manager Johann Mettler in July. Details of the two allegations are contained in an affidavit from Hawks investigator Captain Henk Fourie which formed the basis of a search-and-seizure warrant served on Bobani when his office was raided in October.
