New date for Babalo Madikizela's swearing-in

Speaker Noxolo Kiviet has shelved the swearing-in ceremony of ANC's Babalo Madikizela as a new member of the Bhisho Legislature until Tuesday.

DispatchLIVE reported last week that the event would be held on Monday, but Kiviet's spokeswoman Maria Hermans said the ANC asked for more time to prepare for the event, "and so the Speaker will officiate the ceremony only on Tuesday. We will issue a full media statement regarding the delays", said Hermans on Sunday night.

The event was supposed to be last week but ANC chief whip Fundile Gade said Kiviet was on leave and was only returning to office on Monday (today).