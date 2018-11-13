Mbizana-born ANC leader joins Bhisho legislature

The Bhisho legislature has a new member, Babalo Madikizela. This after Speaker Noxolo Kiviet officiated the swearing-in ceremony of the Mbizana-born ANC leader on Tuesday. Reacting to his swearing-in Madikizela said the honour of serving the people of the Eastern Cape came with a huge responsibility of making sure that services to all corners of the province.

