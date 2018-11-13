Politics

Not just Zuma but the ANC hung me out to dry‚ says Barbara Hogan

By Ranjeni Munusamy - 13 November 2018
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan
Image: Alon Skuy

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has pulled former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC squarely into the fray of the state capture inquiry‚ spelling out startling political interference in the appointment of the Transnet group chief executive officer.

She testified how Zuma flouted the law and the constitution by trying to usurp her authority as minister by forcing the appointment of Siyabonga Gama‚ and how the ANC‚ the SA Communist Party‚ the ANC Youth League and trade union Satawu applied public pressure to muscle through his appointment.

