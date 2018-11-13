WATCH | Hogan details Zuma role in appointment of Gama
Former minister made it clear she did not approve choice of Transnet exec
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has detailed how Jacob Zuma insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet’s group executive. Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Hogan said she met the former president a month into her appointment in 2009 to discuss issues affecting the parastatal‚ especially that of appointing a permanent group executive to replace Maria Ramos.
