WATCH | DA caucus walks out of meeting

Party says action will be taken if BCM releases agreed festive funds

DA councillors marched out of a heated Buffalo City Metro council meeting on Wednesday to protest the allotment of R7.7m towards 2018 festive events. Nonetheless, the funding proposals went ahead. DA caucus leader Terence Fritz told speaker Alfred Mtsi his party believed approving the millions – be paid to the companies that will host the festive events – was a “procurement process” which councillors should not be part of.

