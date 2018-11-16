ANC top six want Lungisa out
The ANC top six official also want troubled Nelson Mandela Metro councillor Andile Lungisa to resign as a mayoral executive committee member. DispatchLive has learnt that the Cyril Ramaphosa-led top leaders made the decision to endorse a standing national exective committee resolution at a meeting at the East London International Convention Centre on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.