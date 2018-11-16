ANC top six want Lungisa out

The ANC top six official also want troubled Nelson Mandela Metro councillor Andile Lungisa to resign as a mayoral executive committee member. DispatchLive has learnt that the Cyril Ramaphosa-led top leaders made the decision to endorse a standing national exective committee resolution at a meeting at the East London International Convention Centre on Monday.

