DA steps up presence in Mthatha with office

Eastern Cape DA leader and premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga has slammed politicians in Mthatha for not serving the communities, and has vowed to overthrow the ANC in that region. He was speaking at the official opening of the party’s first ever Mthatha office, something he said would prove to Mthatha communities, and especially rural areas, that the DA was there as a new vehicle for change.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.