DA steps up presence in Mthatha with office
Eastern Cape DA leader and premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga has slammed politicians in Mthatha for not serving the communities, and has vowed to overthrow the ANC in that region. He was speaking at the official opening of the party’s first ever Mthatha office, something he said would prove to Mthatha communities, and especially rural areas, that the DA was there as a new vehicle for change.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.