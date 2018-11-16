Explosive report derails Gigaba‚ Molefe‚ Singh‚ other Transnet execs

A Treasury investigation names minister and top Transnet executives in R54bn scandal and calls for Hawks to investigate

A report commissioned by the National Treasury has called for the Hawks to launch a corruption investigation into disgraced former Transnet chief executive officer Brian Molefe over a R54bn locomotive procurement deal. The report calls for the Asset Forfeiture Unit to recover any proceeds of crime.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.