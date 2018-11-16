Nine months is enough time to have a baby‚ but what has President Cyril Ramaphosa done with his first nine months in office?

According to the FW De Klerk Foundation‚ when Ramaphosa was sworn in as president on February 16 this year‚ he placed job creation at the centre of his national agenda.

In its review of his performance during the nine months he has been in office‚ the foundation said Ramaphosa had made a long list of commitments‚ which included holding a jobs summit‚ an investment conference and the acceleration of infrastructure projects.

“It is a long list and difficult to evaluate in detail‚” the foundation said.

However‚ the foundation added that there was little evidence of the acceleration of infrastructure projects in terms of water‚ health and maintenance of roads.

It also said there had been very little seen with regard to the commitments related to small business development and the reduction of regulatory barriers to small businesses.

The foundation posited that in terms of agriculture‚ the spectre of expropriation of land without compensation still featured prominently‚ despite a strengthening of relationships following talks between Deputy President David Mabuza and Agri SA.

“Tourism has not benefited much as yet.”