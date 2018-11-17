Cyril just another ‘dirty nappy’

DA leaders on Friday laid into the ANC, saying the removal of former President Jacob Zuma had not changed anything as the ruling party had simply “changed one dirty nappy with another dirty one” in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga and federal chair Athol Trollip were speaking at the launch of Bhanga’s premier campaign bid at Thobi Kula Indoor Sport Centre in Komani.

Trollip said their main focus was to stop corruption, create jobs, secure the country’s borders, improve service delivery and deal with crime.

Bhanga accused the ANC of turning the municipality into a “monument of corruption and maladministration”.