Revealed : the call that pushed Malusi Gigaba to jump

Malusi Gigaba was ordered by Luthuli House to hand in his resignation a few hours before the Presidency announced his resignation.

The party’s top officials’ decision to instruct Gigaba to resign was conveyed to him by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC insiders say Gigaba received the call while he was meeting with former ANC Youth League leaders. ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte also spoke to Gigaba on the day.

Duarte confirmed talking to Gigaba, but denied discussing the resignation with him.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, declined to comment on the call.

Read the full story in theSunday Times.