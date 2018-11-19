Politics

Oops. Mthembu tags parody account in defence of Gordhan

By TimesLIVE - 19 November 2018
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before the state capture inquiry on Monday .
Image: Alon Skuy

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu leapt to the defence of Pravin Gordhan in a series of tweets on Monday but in doing so‚ tagged a parody account for the public enterprises minister.

“If the @EFFSouthAfrica and its leader @Julius_S_Malema has any evidence that comrade @pravingordhan is ‘an enabler of state capture’ ‚ let them do the right thing and deposit an affidavit to this effect with the #Commission of Enquiry into state capture‚” tweeted Mthembu.

Gordhan was testifying at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Monday. The red berets held a protest outside the building in Parktown where the inquiry is sitting‚ accusing Gordhan of being an “enabler” of state capture and of having lied about his meetings with the Gupta family.

Mthembu said in his tweets that Gordhan had in fact been responsible for exposing state capture.

“These ludicrous claims against @pravingordhan and racial insults by the @EFFSouthAfrica started when he acted on corrupt activities at SARS and a number of SOEs and stepping on some prominent peoples toes. The question #SA and all of us must ask is why‚" asked Mthembu.

“If we don't stand up against these #EFF bullies ‚ many will be afraid to come before the #StateCapture commission to assist the country in stopping this rot . In the same way I came to @pravingordhan corner during some difficult times‚ I am doing so again out of a principle.”

But it was Mark Hill who pointed out in a tweet that the account @pravingordhan was a parody account.

The account’s bio states: “I'm Pravin Flash Gordhan‚ shooting parody rhymes like Michael Jordan. Ain't no fraud surprises with me‚ OG‚ headin' up Public Enterprises.”

It’s last tweet on February 27 said: “Fresh Prez reorganises‚ Nation's proud‚ the Republic rises. Hella proud to be hustling with the Dept of Public Enterprises.”

