Gordhan was testifying at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Monday. The red berets held a protest outside the building in Parktown where the inquiry is sitting‚ accusing Gordhan of being an “enabler” of state capture and of having lied about his meetings with the Gupta family.

Mthembu said in his tweets that Gordhan had in fact been responsible for exposing state capture.

“These ludicrous claims against @pravingordhan and racial insults by the @EFFSouthAfrica started when he acted on corrupt activities at SARS and a number of SOEs and stepping on some prominent peoples toes. The question #SA and all of us must ask is why‚" asked Mthembu.

“If we don't stand up against these #EFF bullies ‚ many will be afraid to come before the #StateCapture commission to assist the country in stopping this rot . In the same way I came to @pravingordhan corner during some difficult times‚ I am doing so again out of a principle.”

But it was Mark Hill who pointed out in a tweet that the account @pravingordhan was a parody account.