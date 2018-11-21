EC farmers embrace tagging
Pilot project aims to curb the scourge of stock theft and control disease
New electronic animal tags may give a major boost to emerging farmers in the Eastern Cape by curbing the scourge of stock theft and controlling disease. The tags will store crucial information, including an animal’s date of birth, its owner’s details and what medicine it had been fed. The initiative is being piloted in 13 villages across the province, including four in Mhlontlo.
