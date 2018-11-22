BREAKING | President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon announce changes to his cabinet.

Ramaphosa is expected to replace late minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa and former home affairs minister minister Malusi Gigaba, the Presidency said on Thursday morning.

Gigaba resigned last week after Ramaphosa reportedly ordered him to, following a finding against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This is a developing story.