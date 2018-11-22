Politics

BREAKING | President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon announce changes to his cabinet.

Ramaphosa is expected to replace late minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa and former home affairs minister minister Malusi Gigaba, the Presidency said on Thursday morning.

Gigaba resigned last week after Ramaphosa reportedly ordered him to, following a finding against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This is a developing story.

 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle
Pravin Gordhan concludes his state capture testimony - Everything you need to ...
X