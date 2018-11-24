Ramaphosa signs minimum wage bill
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Minimum Wage Bill‚ which is expected to benefit about six million workers who currently earn below R3‚700 a month when it comes into effect on January 1 2019. Business Day understands that the president enacted four labour bills on Friday following heightened pressure by union federation Cosatu to finalise the legislation‚ especially the minimum wage bill‚ which Cosatu considers a victory after campaigning for it for years.
