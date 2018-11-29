Politics

Amahlathi mayor shown the door after weeks of protests

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 29 November 2018

Amahlathi Municipality mayor Pateka Qaba has been fired by the Eastern Cape ANC leadership following a month-long protest siege at the municipality’s headquarters in Stutterheim.

