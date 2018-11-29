Amahlathi mayor shown the door after weeks of protests
Amahlathi Municipality mayor Pateka Qaba has been fired by the Eastern Cape ANC leadership following a month-long protest siege at the municipality’s headquarters in Stutterheim.
