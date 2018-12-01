The murder of chief whip Nobhongoza is a blow to the ANC says Ngcukayitobi
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has described the murder of Sakhisizwe Municipality chief whip Thanduxolo Nobhongoza as a great loss not only to the ruling party but to Cala residents as well.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.