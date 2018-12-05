ANC throws its weight behind public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
ANC MPs rallied around Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and dismissed a request by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen to expedite a process to remove Mkhwebane from office.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.