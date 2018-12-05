Degradation of Makana shocks DA ‘inspectors’
The ANC had broken municipalities across the province including Makana municipality, DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said on Wednesday. Bhanga led a delegation around Makana municipality on what the party termed an oversight inspection. In Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), Bhanga was shocked at the pollution and sewage in Sun City and Thatha informal settlements.
