R600m owed to ORT water authority

Mayor Meth not yet ready to give up on collecting old debts

Residents, business, civil society and the government together owe the OR Tambo district municipality R600m for water services. This revelation was made by mayor Nomakhosazana Meth at a media breakfast in Mthatha on Wednesday. Meth, tabling the service delivery and budget implementation plan for the district authority and detailing progress made in the first quarter of the 2018-19 financial year (July to September), indicated that ORT was still battling to collect everything due to it.