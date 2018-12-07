Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken with former leader Robert Mugabe’s 38-year-old tradition of only burying struggle comrades loyal to him at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

On Wednesday‚ Zanu-PF’s supreme decision-making body outside congress‚ the politburo‚ resolved to break with the tradition when it conferred national hero status on 79-year-old academic Professor Phineas Makhurane.

“The decision to honour Prof Makhurane with a national hero status was arrived at ... during Zanu-PF’s politburo meeting. It was a unanimous decision in recognition of his contributions to the country’s education sector‚” said Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.

Makhurane succumbed to diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last Saturday. He was the founding vice-chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

He was the first Zimbabwean to hold a PhD in solid state physics. His family pleaded with mourners to respect his wishes and not wear political party regalia at his funeral wake because he had steered clear of partisan politics during his lifetime.