Mabuyane bemoans Mthatha ‘mess’
Mayor and MEC Mabuyane sing from different hymn sheets about town
Tough-talking Eastern Cape finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane has blasted city bosses for allowing Mthatha to degenerate into chaos. Addressing an Eastern Cape Chamber of Business gala dinner at the Savoy Hotel in Mthatha on Thursday night, a visibly unimpressed Mabuyane bemoaned the fact that a city once regarded as the economic hub of the eastern side of the province had been allowed to descend into disorder.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.