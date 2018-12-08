Mabuyane bemoans Mthatha ‘mess’

Mayor and MEC Mabuyane sing from different hymn sheets about town

Tough-talking Eastern Cape finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane has blasted city bosses for allowing Mthatha to degenerate into chaos. Addressing an Eastern Cape Chamber of Business gala dinner at the Savoy Hotel in Mthatha on Thursday night, a visibly unimpressed Mabuyane bemoaned the fact that a city once regarded as the economic hub of the eastern side of the province had been allowed to descend into disorder.