Cogta report slams city manager

Enoch Mgijima manager Chris Magwangqana to challenge report in court

Enoch Mgijima municipality councillors have adopted a damning report from Bhisho that found suspended municipal manager Chris Magwangqana guilty of a litany of charges, including hiring staff to posts not budgeted for. The report from cooperative governance and traditional affairs was adopted at a special council meeting on Monday.