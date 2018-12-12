EFF leader Julius Malema in court after land grab calls
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday in a case related to his call on supporters to invade vacant land.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.