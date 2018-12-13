Education department prepared for 2019 intake

Newly-appointed education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko says the department is ready for the 2019 academic year, except for 26 schools in the OR Tambo district which were destroyed by a tornado and about 100 out of 5,400 schools that are yet to receive textbooks and stationery. Speaking at the department’s last media briefing of the year on Thursday, Mvoko said the department was still busy assessing the extent of the damage at the schools.