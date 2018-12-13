Politics

Mngxitama trying to take SA back to 'dark ages of apartheid'‚ says ANC

By Nico Gous - 13 December 2018

The ANC has slated Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama for urging supporters to kill five white people for every black person killed‚ saying he threatens to take SA back to the “dark ages of apartheid”.

