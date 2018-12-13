Reprieve for indebted Walter Sisulu council
The broke and battered Walter Sisulu municipality has been granted a 90-court day reprieve from litigation from creditors who want to be paid for services rendered. The municipality, which owes creditors some R206m that it simply cannot pay, on Thursday resorted to court on an urgent basis to stay all litigation – including execution proceedings – from creditors claiming money from it.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.