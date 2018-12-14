The ANC said on Friday it will not discourage anyone who wishes to assist former president Jacob Zuma on financing his huge legal bill.

In a statement‚ however‚ the party distanced itself from a campaign to raise funds for Zuma after the Northern Gauteng High Court ruled that he was personally liable for his legal costs.

The ANC said even Zuma had distanced himself from the fundraising campaign.

The statement went on to praise Zuma for his contribution to the struggle for liberation.

"The contribution of [Zuma] towards the liberation of South Africa will not be forgotten‚ and therefore‚ there may be South Africans who wish to assist him with these huge legal costs. The ANC shall not discourage any South African who wishes to do so‚" the party said.

"As the ANC we shall always respect the sacrifice and contribution of [Zuma]."

On Thursday Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba handed down a 45-page ruling on applications brought by the EFF‚ DA and other opposition parties to declare that the state was not liable for Zuma’s legal costs.

He ruled that Zuma “like all other accused persons in South Africa is thus entitled to be represented by a legal practitioner using his own resources‚ or those offered by the Legal Aid Board”.

So far‚ the state is said to have paid between R15m and R32m in legal costs for Zuma.