Eastern Cape education boss’s big plans
Where his predecessors failed, Mvoko plans to excel as MEC
“Chalk and cheese” was how the newly-appointed education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko described his school life in comparison to his life as a political leader. The Daily Dispatch interviewed Mvoko, who was appointed provincial education boss in November. A distinguished figure among his comrades, the debonair Mvoko faces a mammoth task of improving the disastrous department of education.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.