BCM ANC chief whip chucks staff out
At least 12 Buffalo City Metro workers are facing sudden unemployment this festive season after the newly elected ANC chief whip Mawethu Marata told them to pack their bags and go. This happened on Friday, apparently without warning, according to some of the affected staff. Marata denied the purge saying he was not involved in the hiring and firing of staff.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.