Nehawu calls for Masualle to resign
South Africa’s largest union, Nehawu, has threatened to mobilise workers against Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle if he does not resign. Nehawu in the Eastern Cape held its provincial executive committee meeting over the weekend to “critically assess the state of the organisation”. In a statement, the union’s provincial executive said departments and parastatals suffered a “knowledge deficit” and, together with lack of skills had led to mismanagement and a lack of decisive leadership.
