EFF denies involvement in attacks on journalists

In a statement issued by party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the EFF said it had never threatened the lives of any journalists.

"The EFF has been consistent in its message to its supporters that our battle with these individuals is an intellectual one based on ideas and not on physical violence," Ndlozi said, referring to their recent clashes with Munusamy and several other journalists.

"In essence, our campaign to look out for them and their work on social media is a pure ideological exercise.

"No leader or structure of the EFF has ever called on violence with the media or journalists. No leader of the EFF has even called on any journalist's house address to be published. Instead, it is the leaders of the EFF whose home addresses are published and displayed through GPS images," he added.

The EFF said it was aware of Sanef's complaint against them filed at the Equality Court.

Sanef said the complaint was lodged in a bid to halt threats and harassment directed at journalists by the EFF and Malema.