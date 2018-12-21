ANC nominates Jacob Zuma as a member of parliament
Jacob Zuma is set to make make a sensational return to politics, if ANC members have their way. The former President has been nominated on the list of those who will be heading to parliament after the elections next year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.