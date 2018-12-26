Jacob Zuma puts parties first at Christmas

It was also reported last year that the Jacob Zuma Foundation, which is behind the Christmas activities, had run out of money and could not pay university fees for students it had promised to fund.

But despite all these financial woes, as well as his unceremonious Valentine's Day departure from the presidency, the party will go on.

On December 12, official invitations were sent to village elders, senior citizens and the youth confirming that Zuma will host Christmas bashes near his KwaDakwadunuse private homestead in the village of KwaNxamala this week.

PARTY FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

According to the invitation, the party for senior citizens will take place on Thursday and will be followed by the children's shindig on Saturday.

Both will take place on the sports ground at Mnyakanya High School, where Zuma normally votes at election time.

The invitations were issued by the Zuma Foundation's senior administration officer, Halala Sibiya.

Zuma, who made a foray onto social media when he joined Twitter last week, has been keeping his 130,000 followers aware of his busy schedule.

As he posted videos in recent days of himself going for checkmate with youngsters at his foundation's annual chess tournament, leading young men in song, and having fun dribbling, passing and scoring on the field with aspirant football stars, Zuma has shown little obvious concern for the controversy that surrounds him.

Zuma's spokesperson, Vukile Mathabela, referred queries about the Christmas parties to the Zuma Education Trust Foundation.