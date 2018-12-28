ANC’s Mabuyane sets high list of priorities
Rooting out white-collar crime, resolving the non-payment of contractors, creating jobs for youth and pushing key projects to boost the economy. These are some of the priorities ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane lists for the Eastern Cape next year. With the elections a few months away, Mabuyane said the party would rely on rural voters to push up their numbers to clinch an outright majority at the polls.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.