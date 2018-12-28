ANC’s Mabuyane sets high list of priorities

Rooting out white-collar crime, resolving the non-payment of contractors, creating jobs for youth and pushing key projects to boost the economy. These are some of the priorities ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane lists for the Eastern Cape next year. With the elections a few months away, Mabuyane said the party would rely on rural voters to push up their numbers to clinch an outright majority at the polls.