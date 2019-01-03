Land debate ‘too much’ for Zuma’s liking

Former president Jacob Zuma says there is “too much” debate on the land issue for his “liking”. Zuma on Wednesday morning posted a two-part video clip on his Twitter account airing his views on the land question. According to Zuma‚ the drafters of the Freedom Charter – which states “Land shall be shared among those who work it” – had much more advanced ideas in mind.