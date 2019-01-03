Mabuyane takes a swing at Magashule

Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has accused party secretary-general Ace Magashule of being “inconsistent in implementing party decisions”. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Dispatch, Mabu-yane charged that resistance by party members in the province to abide by decisions made by ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC), “is as a result of assurances from senior national officials when they meet in secret meetings”.