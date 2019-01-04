Politics

Dial-a-Ride delay slammed

By Dave Chambers - 04 January 2019

A brief suspension of hostilities between ousted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and her successors has ended with the new year less than three days’ old. Brett Herron unleashed the first volley of 2019 on Wednesday‚ slamming his successor on the mayoral committee for transport for the “collapse” of the city’s Dial-a-Ride transport service for disabled and partially mobile citizens.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X