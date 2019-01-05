Avukile reaps fruits of success with an ‘A’ pass

Motshekga fetes Elliott hawker’s son for achieving seven matric distinctions

Nelson Mandela once said it was through education that the daughter of a peasant could become a doctor. Now the son of a street hawker in Elliot has been named as one of the top matriculants in the country – and is well on his way of realising his dream of becoming a neurologist. Avukile Nkayi, 17, who matriculated from Nyanga High School – a no-fee school – in Ngcobo, was invited to Midrand where the matric results announcement ceremony was held on Thursday.