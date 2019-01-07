DA supports illegal home occupants

Opposition party says housing list frustrations justify BCM invasions

The DA has placed its full support behind the illegal occupants of about 100 houses in Vergenoeg in Buffalo City Metro. DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga was speaking on the campaign trail on Monday. Bhanga was joined by the DA’s Team One SA spokesperson for Basic Services, Solly Malatsi, and campaign spokesperson Kevin Mileham.