Elections list: ANC’s ‘test of lifetime’

Party must clean up list of names to prove its integrity

PREMIUM

The ANC’s bigwigs will have no choice but to remove “questionable” characters such as Andile Lungisa, Malusi Gigaba and Mosebenzi Zwane from its elections candidates list, if the party is serious about redeeming its integrity in society, political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said.