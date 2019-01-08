January 8 baby named 'Khongolose' after the ANC
A baby born at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday January 8 has been given the name 'Khongolose' - a colloquial Zulu term for the African National Congress – on the 107th anniversary of the party’s founding. Proud parents Mpumelelo and Nosipho Dlamini welcomed the bouncing baby boy‚ Siko Luka Khongolose Dlamini‚ into the world.
