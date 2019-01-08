Jesse Duarte slams Institute of Race Relations poll as 'tactics of the enemy'

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday labelled a poll that suggested the party was tracking towards 60% as the election approaches as "tactics of the enemy". The opinion poll was conducted by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR)‚ and was released in December. She was addressing party members in KwaDukuza‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast‚ at the ANC's 107th celebrations.