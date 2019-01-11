Politics

Mlibo in top ten provincial ANC list

Ex-youth leader makes significant comeback after being axed as MEC

PREMIUM
By Zine George and Lizeka Tandwa - 11 January 2019

Mlibo Qoboshiyane is set to make a significant political comeback if the newly-published ANC candidates list is anything to go by.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He didn't want to go' - But baby seal's release ends in success
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X