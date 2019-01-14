ANC to elect new leadership for Amahlathi

The deeply divided ANC-led Amahlathi council will elect a new mayor, speaker and chief whip on Tuesday. This follows the resignation of former mayor Phatheka Qaba, council chief whip Xhanti Mngxaso and speaker Nokuzola Mlahleki. The DA announced on Monday that it would support the replacement of Qaba, failing which the party would consider taking legal action if the mayor was not removed on Tuesday.